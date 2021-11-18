TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

TXZ418-182315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ419-182315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ420-182315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ423-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ421-182315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-182315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ424-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

329 AM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

