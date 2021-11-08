TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

074 FPUS54 KEPZ 080959

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

TXZ418-090100-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ419-090100-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ420-090100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ423-090100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ421-090100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ422-090100-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ424-090100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

259 AM MST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

