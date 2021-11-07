TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

234 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

