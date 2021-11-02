TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

342 AM MDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hefner

