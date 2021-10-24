TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

627 FPUS54 KEPZ 240910

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

TXZ418-242345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ419-242345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ420-242345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ423-242345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ421-242345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ422-242345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ424-242345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

