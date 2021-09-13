TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

_____

484 FPUS54 KEPZ 130959

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

TXZ418-132330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ419-132330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-132330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ423-132330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-132330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ422-132330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ424-132330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

359 AM MDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather