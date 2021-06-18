TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

