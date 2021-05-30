TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

105 FPUS54 KEPZ 300928

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

TXZ418-302330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TXZ419-302330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ420-302330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ423-302330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TXZ421-302330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

TXZ422-302330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

TXZ424-302330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

328 AM MDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

