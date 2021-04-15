TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy,

colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming east

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

506 AM MDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

