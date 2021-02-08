TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to

55.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

326 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

