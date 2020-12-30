TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in

the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Breezy. Much colder. Highs 30 to 35. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 10 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper teens. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cold. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

323 AM MST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

