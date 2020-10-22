TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

333 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

