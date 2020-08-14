TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
95 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
65 to 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
