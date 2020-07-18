TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

_____

098 FPUS54 KEPZ 181009

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

TXZ418-190015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ419-190015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-190015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-190015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-190015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ422-190015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ424-190015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

409 AM MDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather