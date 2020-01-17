TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

351 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

