TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

855 FPUS54 KEPZ 300946

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

TXZ418-302330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-302330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ420-302330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-302330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ421-302330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ422-302330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-302330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

246 AM MST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

