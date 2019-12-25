TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

558 FPUS54 KEPZ 251241

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

TXZ418-252315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ419-252315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ420-252315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ423-252315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ422-252315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ424-252315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ421-252315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

541 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

ED

