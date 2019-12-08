TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

419 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

