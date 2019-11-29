TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

905 FPUS54 KEPZ 291111

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

411 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

TXZ418-419-292330-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

411 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning with

visibilities as low as one quarter mile. Isolated rain showers in

the afternoon. Very windy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph

increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ423-424-292330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

411 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ420-422-292330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

411 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15mph increasing to southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ421-292330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

411 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

NMZ407-410-411-292330-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

411 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning with

visibilities as low as one quarter mile. Chance of rain showers

in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Very

windy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 mph increasing to

southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Hefner

