TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Breezy. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

