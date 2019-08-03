TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
TXZ418-032215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 100. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ419-032215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ423-032215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ420-032215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ424-032215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 101. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ422-032215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ421-032215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
415 AM MDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as hot. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
