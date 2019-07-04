TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019
_____
583 FPUS54 KEPZ 040555
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
TXZ418-041015-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ419-041015-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ423-041015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
$$
TXZ420-041015-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
65 to 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
$$
TXZ424-041015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ422-041015-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ421-041015-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
1155 PM MDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
