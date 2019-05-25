TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
_____
500 FPUS54 KEPZ 250959
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
TXZ419-252230-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
TXZ418-252230-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
TXZ420-252230-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ423-252230-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
TXZ424-252230-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ422-252230-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ421-252230-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
359 AM MDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather