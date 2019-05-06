TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

_____

002 FPUS54 KEPZ 061116

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

TXZ419-062230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ418-062230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ420-062230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ423-062230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ424-062230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-062230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ421-062230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

516 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather