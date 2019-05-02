TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

651 AM MDT Thu May 2 2019

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

