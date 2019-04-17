TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

TXZ419-172215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ418-172215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ420-172215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ423-172215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ424-172215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-172215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs 65 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ421-172215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

342 AM MDT Wed Apr 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

