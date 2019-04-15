TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

TXZ419-152215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ418-152215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-152215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ423-152215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-152215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-152215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ421-152215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

358 AM MDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

