Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

TXZ419-102330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ418-102330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows 45 to 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ420-102330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-102330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ424-102330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-102330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-102330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

537 AM MDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

