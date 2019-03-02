TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

520 AM MST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

