TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

448 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

