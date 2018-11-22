TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
126 FPUS54 KEPZ 221153
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
TXZ418-222315-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ419-222315-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ420-222315-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to
65. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ423-222315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ424-222315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ422-222315-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ421-222315-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
453 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
