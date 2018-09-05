TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
434 FPUS54 KEPZ 051115
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
TXZ418-052300-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ419-052300-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ420-052300-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ423-052300-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ424-052300-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
80 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ422-052300-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ421-052300-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
515 AM MDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
80 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
