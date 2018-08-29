TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

_____

429 FPUS54 KEPZ 291034

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

434 AM MDT Wed Aug 29 2018

TXZ418-292230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

434 AM MDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, with a few gusts to 30 mph along the west

slopes of the Franklin Mountains. Chance of precipitation 10

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ419-292230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

434 AM MDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ420-423-292230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

434 AM MDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ421-422-424-292230-

Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, and Indian Hot Springs

434 AM MDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NMZ407-410-411-292230-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

434 AM MDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

Hefner

_____

