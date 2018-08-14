TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

TXZ418-151015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ419-151015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ420-151015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

95. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ423-151015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ424-151015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ422-151015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

TXZ421-151015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

304 PM MDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

