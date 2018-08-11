TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

898 FPUS54 KEPZ 111118

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

TXZ418-120030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

$$

TXZ419-120030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 60 to 65.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ420-120030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ423-120030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ424-120030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ422-120030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-120030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

518 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

_____

