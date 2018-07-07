TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

374 FPUS54 KEPZ 071043

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

443 AM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018

TXZ418-419-072215-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

443 AM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-423-072215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

443 AM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ422-424-072215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

443 AM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-072215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

443 AM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ407-410-411-072215-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

443 AM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

Hefner

_____

