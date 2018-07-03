TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

633 FPUS54 KEPZ 032054

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

254 PM MDT Tue Jul 3 2018

TXZ418-419-041030-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

254 PM MDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ420-423-041030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

254 PM MDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ422-424-041030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

254 PM MDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ421-041030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

254 PM MDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NMZ410-411-041030-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

254 PM MDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather