Updated 5:48 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around
25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70.
East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
