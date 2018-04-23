TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ419-241015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ420-241015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ423-241015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-241015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-241015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ421-241015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

343 PM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

