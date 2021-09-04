Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Saturday, September 4, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly clear;79;SSE;10;61%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;80;SSE;10;51%

Alice;Mostly clear;79;SSE;8;90%

Alpine;Clear;73;S;5;60%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;86%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;62%

Austin;Partly cloudy;81;N;6;71%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;75;S;3;87%

Bay;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;1;90%

Beeville;Mostly clear;77;SSE;4;98%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;79%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;63%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;93%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;69%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;5;80%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;9;65%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;79;S;5;75%

Canadian;Cloudy;72;NNW;1;90%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;77;SE;4;85%

Childress;Partly cloudy;83;S;10;50%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;4;81%

College Station;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;81%

Comanche;Mostly clear;79;S;8;73%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;81%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;84%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;14;71%

Dalhart;Cloudy;68;S;6;93%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;85;N;5;62%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;81;S;10;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;64%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;82;S;8;66%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;89;ESE;12;51%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;14;60%

Denton;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;3;72%

Dryden;Mostly clear;81;SE;6;47%

Dumas;Cloudy;67;SE;3;92%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;6;84%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;2;55%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;76;SSE;5;91%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;5;73%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;83;S;3;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;82;S;4;70%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;73%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;76;S;6;80%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;74;S;6;88%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;86;S;13;71%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;4;80%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;81;S;4;77%

Giddings;Mostly clear;78;S;3;93%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;2;84%

Graham;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;65%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;3;71%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;83;S;3;65%

Greenville;Clear;78;SSE;3;87%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;21;65%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;4;74%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;80;SE;7;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;4;89%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;89%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;2;90%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;4;71%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;4;86%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;81;SE;9;76%

Houston;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;1;89%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;77;S;3;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;7;73%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;3;86%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;76%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;78;SW;3;81%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;78%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;85;S;10;76%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;1;92%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Mostly clear;81;N;6;62%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;6;88%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;5;83%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;5;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;73%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;82;SSE;9;81%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;82%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;81%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;17;62%

Llano;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;70%

Longview;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;84%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;78;SW;5;62%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;84%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;9;78%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;79;S;7;78%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;89%

Midland;Mostly clear;79;SW;6;54%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;79;SW;6;54%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;77;S;3;82%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;87%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;75%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;77;SE;6;92%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;77;SW;3;87%

Odessa;Clear;82;S;5;46%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;1;87%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;85;S;12;69%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;77;S;9;68%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;69;ENE;3;99%

Paris;Clear;77;ESE;7;90%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;59%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;9;92%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;4;68%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;87%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;10;70%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;85;SE;8;75%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;SSE;4;79%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;88%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;6;82%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;12;71%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;76;SE;9;81%

San Angelo;Clear;77;S;6;66%

San Antonio;Cloudy;78;SSE;3;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;SE;5;84%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;5;100%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;2;75%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;73%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;10;57%

Sonora;Mostly clear;78;SSE;8;68%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;78;S;6;73%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;80;S;4;83%

Sweetwater;Mostly clear;79;SSE;12;56%

Temple;Partly cloudy;80;S;12;78%

Terrell;Mostly clear;80;SE;3;81%

Tyler;Cloudy;78;SE;2;86%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;80;SE;9;81%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;84;S;14;57%

Victoria;Mostly clear;77;S;2;90%

Waco;Partly cloudy;82;S;10;71%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;84%

Wharton;Mostly clear;77;ESE;2;93%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;70%

Wink;Partly cloudy;74;NE;3;84%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;85;SE;9;73%

_____

