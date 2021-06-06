Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 6, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;12;56%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;13;50%

Alice;Partly sunny;94;SSE;16;55%

Alpine;Sunny;95;WSW;16;10%

Amarillo;Sunny;90;S;7;38%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;88;S;15;65%

Arlington;Partly sunny;82;SE;9;61%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;10;54%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;86;S;16;62%

Bay;Mostly sunny;87;S;8;68%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;86;SSE;6;76%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;12;73%

Borger;Mostly sunny;88;S;14;42%

Bowie;Mostly sunny;82;S;13;61%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;87;SSE;8;51%

Brenham;Partly sunny;90;SSE;9;55%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;S;8;58%

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;92;S;21;59%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;87;SSE;10;60%

Burnet;Partly sunny;86;SSE;8;57%

Canadian;Partly sunny;83;SSE;13;55%

Castroville;Cloudy;89;SE;9;56%

Childress;Sunny;87;SSE;15;44%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;69%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;10;56%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;62%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;90;S;8;55%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;74%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;86;S;12;58%

Cotulla;Sunny;96;SSE;10;43%

Dalhart;Sunny;87;Calm;0;31%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;10;58%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;8;54%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;52%

Decatur;Partly sunny;83;SSE;9;60%

Del Rio;Sunny;92;SSE;10;53%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;89;SSE;9;56%

Denton;Partly sunny;85;S;13;60%

Dryden;Sunny;88;SE;6;37%

Dumas;Sunny;86;S;8;42%

Edinburg;Sunny;93;SSE;9;62%

El Paso;Sunny;97;W;10;12%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;14;62%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;61%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;85;SSE;9;60%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;10;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;8;58%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;58%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;8;58%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;84;S;12;55%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;82;S;12;63%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;86;S;13;71%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;86;SE;8;61%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;86;N;7;58%

Giddings;Partly sunny;87;S;6;60%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;83;ESE;7;62%

Graham;Sunny;89;SE;9;53%

Granbury;Partly sunny;84;ESE;10;65%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;9;61%

Greenville;Partly sunny;86;SE;8;58%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;93;W;24;12%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;52%

Harlingen;Sunny;92;S;16;67%

Hearne;Partly sunny;87;Calm;0;61%

Hebbronville;Sunny;93;S;10;35%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;83;E;5;67%

Hereford;Sunny;91;SSW;7;27%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;85;S;12;69%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;13;64%

Houston;Cloudy;86;S;15;61%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;90;S;12;57%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;86;S;15;61%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;7;60%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;10;58%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;89;N;6;56%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;90;S;8;55%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;10;56%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;5;60%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;87;S;18;76%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;86;SE;3;67%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;84;S;6;65%

Junction;Sunny;86;S;15;54%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;87;SSE;10;46%

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;6;76%

Killeen;Partly sunny;85;SSE;9;60%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;85;SSE;9;60%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;92;SSE;18;67%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;90;S;5;57%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;89;S;8;53%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;87;S;9;54%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;95;S;12;49%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;9;54%

Longview;Mostly sunny;83;SE;5;67%

Lubbock;Sunny;92;S;8;33%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;85;N;3;67%

Mcallen;Sunny;93;SE;15;61%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;9;61%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;85;S;9;58%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;61%

Midland;Sunny;92;S;7;32%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;92;S;7;32%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;62%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;5;56%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;58%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;83;SE;6;76%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;84;SE;7;64%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;58%

Odessa;Sunny;92;SW;9;28%

Orange;Partly sunny;87;S;10;63%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;86;S;14;71%

Palestine;Mostly sunny;88;S;8;54%

Pampa;Partly sunny;83;S;16;57%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;47%

Paris;Partly sunny;84;SSE;10;60%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;100;Calm;0;12%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;13;54%

Plainview;Sunny;89;S;12;35%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;59%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;12;75%

Port Isabel;Sunny;89;SSE;15;64%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;89;S;14;62%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;6;65%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;17;72%

Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;13;71%

Rocksprings;Sunny;85;S;10;63%

San Angelo;Sunny;91;SSW;10;46%

San Antonio;Cloudy;90;SSE;6;59%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;9;56%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;10;60%

Seminole;Sunny;95;S;6;24%

Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;84;SSE;10;61%

Snyder;Sunny;91;S;13;48%

Sonora;Sunny;88;SSE;10;48%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;56%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;0;53%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;90;SSE;17;45%

Temple;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;10;62%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;84;S;10;60%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;4;66%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;8;71%

Vernon;Partly sunny;88;SE;14;47%

Victoria;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;72%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;60%

Weslaco;Sunny;92;S;20;58%

Wharton;Sunny;87;S;7;66%

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;12;57%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;97;W;10;18%

Zapata;Partly sunny;98;SSE;12;42%

