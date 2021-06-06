TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;12;56% Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;13;50% Alice;Partly sunny;94;SSE;16;55% Alpine;Sunny;95;WSW;16;10% Amarillo;Sunny;90;S;7;38% Angleton;Mostly sunny;88;S;15;65% Arlington;Partly sunny;82;SE;9;61% Austin;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;10;54% Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;86;S;16;62% Bay;Mostly sunny;87;S;8;68% Beaumont;Partly sunny;86;SSE;6;76% Beeville;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;12;73% Borger;Mostly sunny;88;S;14;42% Bowie;Mostly sunny;82;S;13;61% Breckenridge;Partly sunny;87;SSE;8;51% Brenham;Partly sunny;90;SSE;9;55% Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;S;8;58% Brownsville;Mostly sunny;92;S;21;59% Brownwood;Mostly sunny;87;SSE;10;60% Burnet;Partly sunny;86;SSE;8;57% Canadian;Partly sunny;83;SSE;13;55% Castroville;Cloudy;89;SE;9;56% Childress;Sunny;87;SSE;15;44% Cleburne;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;69% College Station;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;10;56% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;62% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;90;S;8;55% Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;74% Corsicana;Partly sunny;86;S;12;58% Cotulla;Sunny;96;SSE;10;43% Dalhart;Sunny;87;Calm;0;31% Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;10;58% Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;8;54% Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;52% Decatur;Partly sunny;83;SSE;9;60% Del Rio;Sunny;92;SSE;10;53% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;89;SSE;9;56% Denton;Partly sunny;85;S;13;60% Dryden;Sunny;88;SE;6;37% Dumas;Sunny;86;S;8;42% Edinburg;Sunny;93;SSE;9;62% El Paso;Sunny;97;W;10;12% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;14;62% Falfurrias;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;61% Fort Hood;Partly sunny;85;SSE;9;60% Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;10;64% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;8;58% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;58% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;8;58% Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;84;S;12;55% Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;82;S;12;63% Galveston;Mostly sunny;86;S;13;71% Gatesville;Mostly sunny;86;SE;8;61% Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;86;N;7;58% Giddings;Partly sunny;87;S;6;60% Gilmer;Partly sunny;83;ESE;7;62% Graham;Sunny;89;SE;9;53% Granbury;Partly sunny;84;ESE;10;65% Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;9;61% Greenville;Partly sunny;86;SE;8;58% Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;93;W;24;12% Hamilton;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;52% Harlingen;Sunny;92;S;16;67% Hearne;Partly sunny;87;Calm;0;61% Hebbronville;Sunny;93;S;10;35% Henderson;Mostly cloudy;83;E;5;67% Hereford;Sunny;91;SSW;7;27% Hillsboro;Partly sunny;85;S;12;69% Hondo;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;13;64% Houston;Cloudy;86;S;15;61% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;90;S;12;57% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;86;S;15;61% Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;7;60% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;10;58% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;89;N;6;56% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;90;S;8;55% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;10;56% Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;5;60% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;87;S;18;76% Jacksonville;Partly sunny;86;SE;3;67% Jasper;Mostly cloudy;84;S;6;65% Junction;Sunny;86;S;15;54% Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;87;SSE;10;46% Kerrville;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;6;76% Killeen;Partly sunny;85;SSE;9;60% Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;85;SSE;9;60% Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;92;SSE;18;67% La Grange;Mostly cloudy;90;S;5;57% Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;89;S;8;53% Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;87;S;9;54% Laredo;Mostly sunny;95;S;12;49% Llano;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;9;54% Longview;Mostly sunny;83;SE;5;67% Lubbock;Sunny;92;S;8;33% Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;85;N;3;67% Mcallen;Sunny;93;SE;15;61% Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;9;61% Mckinney;Mostly sunny;85;S;9;58% Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;61% Midland;Sunny;92;S;7;32% Midland Airpark;Sunny;92;S;7;32% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;62% Mineola;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;5;56% Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;58% Mount Pleasant;Sunny;83;SE;6;76% Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;84;SE;7;64% New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;58% Odessa;Sunny;92;SW;9;28% Orange;Partly sunny;87;S;10;63% Palacios;Mostly sunny;86;S;14;71% Palestine;Mostly sunny;88;S;8;54% Pampa;Partly sunny;83;S;16;57% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;47% Paris;Partly sunny;84;SSE;10;60% Pecos;Mostly cloudy;100;Calm;0;12% Perryton;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;13;54% Plainview;Sunny;89;S;12;35% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;59% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;12;75% Port Isabel;Sunny;89;SSE;15;64% Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;89;S;14;62% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;6;65% Robstown;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;17;72% Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;13;71% Rocksprings;Sunny;85;S;10;63% San Angelo;Sunny;91;SSW;10;46% San Antonio;Cloudy;90;SSE;6;59% San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;9;56% San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;10;60% Seminole;Sunny;95;S;6;24% Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;84;SSE;10;61% Snyder;Sunny;91;S;13;48% Sonora;Sunny;88;SSE;10;48% Stephenville;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;56% Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;0;53% Sweetwater;Partly sunny;90;SSE;17;45% Temple;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;10;62% Terrell;Mostly cloudy;84;S;10;60% Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;4;66% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;8;71% Vernon;Partly sunny;88;SE;14;47% Victoria;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;72% Waco;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;60% Weslaco;Sunny;92;S;20;58% Wharton;Sunny;87;S;7;66% Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;12;57% Wink;Mostly cloudy;97;W;10;18% Zapata;Partly sunny;98;SSE;12;42% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather