TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;59;SSE;9;69%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;53;SSE;9;68%
Alice;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Alpine;Clear;44;Calm;0;41%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;38;S;4;52%
Angleton;Clear;66;ENE;5;74%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;59;SE;6;42%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;50%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;83%
Bay;Clear;61;Calm;0;98%
Beaumont;Clear;62;NNE;2;72%
Beeville;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Partly cloudy;48;S;16;40%
Bowie;Partly cloudy;53;SE;7;61%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;5;47%
Brenham;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;76%
Bridgeport;Clear;59;SE;8;47%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;68;SE;3;93%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;52;Calm;2;81%
Burnet;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;46%
Canadian;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;90%
Castroville;Clear;61;NNW;3;69%
Childress;Partly cloudy;43;NNW;6;65%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;9;47%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;63;ENE;6;49%
Comanche;Clear;55;SSE;5;69%
Conroe;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;74%
Corpus Christi;Fog;60;Calm;0;100%
Corsicana;Clear;56;E;5;59%
Cotulla;Cloudy;69;ESE;3;80%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;5;81%
Dallas Love;Mostly clear;59;ESE;7;47%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;56;ESE;3;50%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;57%
Decatur;Clear;57;ESE;8;48%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;3;75%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;74%
Denton;Clear;49;SSE;3;77%
Dryden;Clear;58;NW;3;79%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;7;67%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;71;SSE;1;93%
El Paso;Clear;50;S;1;44%
Ellington;Clear;64;NNE;7;63%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;63;NNE;3;100%
Fort Hood;Clear;61;E;5;51%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;56;E;6;57%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;57;SE;6;50%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;69%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;48;SE;3;77%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;94%
Gainesville;Mostly clear;51;SE;6;57%
Galveston;Clear;71;NE;12;58%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;66%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;66%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;68%
Gilmer;Clear;49;Calm;0;82%
Graham;Clear;58;SE;7;53%
Granbury;Clear;51;Calm;0;79%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;59;SE;6;42%
Greenville;Clear;46;Calm;0;87%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;49;WSW;13;35%
Hamilton;Clear;57;SSE;8;59%
Harlingen;Fog;64;SSE;3;100%
Hearne;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;49%
Hebbronville;Fog;69;S;6;95%
Henderson;Clear;52;ENE;3;75%
Hereford;Clear;36;W;10;54%
Hillsboro;Clear;62;E;14;44%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;5;69%
Houston;Partly cloudy;66;ENE;12;59%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;69;E;7;54%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;12;59%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;64;NE;3;67%
Houston Clover;Clear;66;ENE;3;62%
Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;64;NE;3;57%
Houston Hull;Clear;62;NNE;3;86%
Houston Intercontinental;Clear;62;ENE;8;64%
Huntsville;Clear;56;Calm;0;69%
Ingleside;Fog;70;Calm;0;93%
Jacksonville;Clear;50;E;2;87%
Jasper;Clear;58;Calm;0;83%
Junction;Cloudy;57;W;3;80%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;86%
Killeen;Clear;61;E;5;51%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;61;E;5;51%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;66;SE;1;99%
La Grange;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;87%
Lago Vista;Clear;64;E;5;48%
Lancaster;Clear;51;Calm;0;64%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;70;NNE;1;85%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%
Longview;Clear;50;NE;1;84%
Lubbock;Clear;48;WSW;5;44%
Lufkin;Clear;57;Calm;0;66%
Mcallen;Clear;68;SE;6;89%
Mcgregor;Clear;57;E;3;54%
Mckinney;Clear;52;ESE;5;66%
Mesquite;Clear;55;ESE;5;56%
Midland;Clear;58;SSW;6;69%
Midland Airpark;Clear;58;SSW;6;69%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;59%
Mineola;Clear;53;ENE;3;80%
Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;56;SE;8;57%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;51;Calm;0;74%
Nacogdoches;Clear;57;ENE;3;68%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;3;72%
Odessa;Mostly clear;55;SSW;7;66%
Orange;Clear;64;NNE;5;68%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;63;NE;5;100%
Palestine;Clear;60;E;7;59%
Pampa;Clear;40;S;15;75%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;93%
Paris;Clear;49;E;3;73%
Pecos;Clear;45;SW;3;36%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;37;SSE;9;82%
Plainview;Clear;41;Calm;0;48%
Pleasanton;Clear;63;Calm;0;90%
Port Aransas;Clear;71;E;2;96%
Port Isabel;Clear;69;SSE;3;88%
Port Lavaca;Fog;68;Calm;0;90%
Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;3;82%
Robstown;Fog;65;Calm;0;98%
Rockport;Clear;73;ESE;7;93%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;4;77%
San Angelo;Clear;54;SW;7;82%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;63;ENE;1;78%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;63;Calm;0;80%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;70%
Seminole;Clear;43;WNW;7;52%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;57;ESE;12;52%
Snyder;Clear;55;S;7;62%
Sonora;Clear;48;Calm;0;93%
Stephenville;Clear;55;NW;3;58%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;50;E;3;76%
Sweetwater;Clear;57;S;8;69%
Temple;Partly cloudy;63;E;8;42%
Terrell;Clear;53;ENE;6;63%
Tyler;Clear;54;ENE;3;70%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;63;ENE;5;78%
Vernon;Clear;49;Calm;0;75%
Victoria;Cloudy;67;ENE;1;96%
Waco;Clear;55;SE;3;58%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;93%
Wharton;Rain;60;Calm;0;97%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;52;E;5;66%
Wink;Clear;45;N;8;47%
Zapata;Clear;69;SE;4;92%
_____
