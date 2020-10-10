TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, October 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;63;SSE;7;77%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;64;SE;5;64%
Alice;Clear;73;Calm;0;87%
Alpine;Clear;63;SW;9;24%
Amarillo;Clear;63;S;5;43%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;5;78%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;81%
Austin;Clear;76;Calm;0;73%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;74;NE;5;81%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Beaumont;Cloudy;70;WNW;10;94%
Beeville;Clear;70;N;2;84%
Borger;Clear;75;S;12;29%
Bowie;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%
Breckenridge;Clear;68;ESE;7;87%
Brenham;Clear;69;W;3;96%
Bridgeport;Clear;63;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Clear;77;S;5;93%
Brownwood;Clear;63;Calm;0;87%
Burnet;Clear;71;NE;3;83%
Canadian;Clear;67;S;5;65%
Castroville;Clear;73;NNW;3;69%
Childress;Clear;67;SSE;8;65%
Cleburne;Clear;64;NNW;5;100%
College Station;Clear;72;NNW;7;83%
Comanche;Clear;66;SE;3;100%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;71;NW;7;83%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;6;81%
Corsicana;Clear;68;NNW;6;93%
Cotulla;Clear;78;SE;6;68%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;3;25%
Dallas Love;Mostly clear;72;NE;3;78%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;71;NE;5;78%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;69;NNE;6;86%
Decatur;Clear;65;E;3;93%
Del Rio;Clear;72;Calm;0;56%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;68;Calm;0;64%
Denton;Showers;64;NNE;3;93%
Dryden;Clear;71;WNW;2;51%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;31%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;85%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;74;NNW;2;16%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;9;77%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;5;88%
Fort Hood;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;69;NNE;3;86%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;71;NE;5;78%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;68;NE;3;91%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;65;Calm;0;95%
Fredericksburg;Clear;64;WNW;3;95%
Gainesville;Clear;65;ENE;3;96%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;75;W;10;75%
Gatesville;Clear;68;Calm;0;88%
Georgetown;Clear;71;NE;3;86%
Giddings;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%
Gilmer;Cloudy;66;NNW;8;91%
Graham;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%
Granbury;Clear;68;SW;3;87%
Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;81%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;72;SW;9;13%
Hamilton;Clear;67;SE;3;100%
Harlingen;Mostly clear;79;S;10;90%
Hearne;Clear;68;Calm;0;92%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;74;S;3;68%
Henderson;Cloudy;69;NNW;7;85%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;30%
Hillsboro;Showers;65;Calm;0;100%
Hondo;Clear;69;N;6;67%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;12;77%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;8;73%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;12;77%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;69;W;3;92%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;3;73%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;5;78%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;72;NW;5;83%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;8;76%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;8;86%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;S;3;86%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;4;91%
Jasper;Cloudy;71;WNW;9;91%
Junction;Clear;63;Calm;0;72%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;72;Calm;0;83%
Kerrville;Clear;62;NNW;3;87%
Killeen;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;78%
La Grange;Clear;71;Calm;0;97%
Lago Vista;Clear;70;ENE;5;89%
Lancaster;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;74%
Llano;Clear;66;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Cloudy;69;NW;6;85%
Lubbock;Clear;73;SSW;6;39%
Lufkin;Cloudy;70;NW;9;83%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;78%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;67;WNW;5;93%
Mckinney;Clear;66;N;5;93%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Midland;Clear;75;SSW;7;39%
Midland Airpark;Clear;75;SSW;7;39%
Midlothian;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%
Mineola;Cloudy;67;N;3;93%
Mineral Wells;Clear;67;SE;5;93%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;68;N;6;90%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;68;NW;12;93%
New Braunfels;Clear;70;Calm;0;83%
Odessa;Clear;73;SSW;8;39%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;71;W;14;88%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Palestine;Cloudy;67;NNW;5;98%
Pampa;Clear;64;SSE;9;61%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;63;N;5;51%
Paris;Cloudy;66;NNE;8;96%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;7;15%
Perryton;Clear;56;S;8;61%
Plainview;Mostly clear;60;S;5;47%
Pleasanton;Clear;72;Calm;0;88%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;87%
Port Isabel;Clear;80;SSW;6;86%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;78%
Randolph AFB;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;66%
Rockport;Clear;75;S;5;96%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;65;S;3;55%
San Angelo;Clear;62;SSW;7;69%
San Antonio;Clear;72;N;1;82%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;72;Calm;0;83%
San Marcos;Clear;69;N;5;89%
Seminole;Clear;67;SW;8;31%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;94%
Snyder;Clear;65;S;5;62%
Sonora;Clear;57;Calm;0;82%
Stephenville;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;67;NNE;5;99%
Sweetwater;Clear;67;SE;8;61%
Temple;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;7;93%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;3;93%
Uvalde;Showers;71;E;3;67%
Vernon;Clear;68;SE;7;83%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;72;E;1;79%
Waco;Clear;65;NNW;3;90%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;S;8;86%
Wharton;Clear;68;Calm;0;88%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;66;SSE;7;92%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;8;29%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;1;68%
