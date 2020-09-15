TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;81;Calm;0;52%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;49%
Alice;Sunny;89;N;6;56%
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;54%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;4;35%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;92;NNW;7;51%
Arlington;Partly sunny;86;NNE;9;51%
Austin;Cloudy;87;S;3;54%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;89;N;8;56%
Bay;Mostly sunny;91;N;7;53%
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;94;NNE;8;46%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;87;NNE;5;67%
Borger;Sunny;85;SE;13;33%
Bowie;Showers;77;NNW;9;75%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;81;N;5;58%
Brenham;Partly sunny;83;N;9;77%
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;82;NNW;5;62%
Brownsville;Cloudy;83;N;7;73%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;82;NE;7;57%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;88;N;6;47%
Canadian;Partly sunny;79;S;9;48%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;91;NNE;6;39%
Childress;Sunny;82;SE;3;42%
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;86;NNE;9;54%
College Station;Sunny;86;N;13;62%
Comanche;Sunny;83;NNE;9;59%
Conroe;Showers;95;N;14;46%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;90;NNE;9;57%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;88;NNE;7;56%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;8;62%
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;0;27%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;88;NE;10;51%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;89;NNE;10;47%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;86;NNE;9;58%
Decatur;Partly sunny;83;N;4;60%
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;91;NNW;7;36%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;89;NNW;10;39%
Denton;Mostly sunny;87;ENE;8;52%
Dryden;Sunny;82;NE;4;30%
Dumas;Mostly sunny;81;Calm;0;28%
Edinburg;Rain;75;NNW;2;90%
El Paso;Sunny;83;SSE;2;36%
Ellington;Partly sunny;93;N;8;46%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;86;NNE;9;63%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;88;NNE;6;51%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;86;N;10;56%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;87;NNE;9;54%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;87;NNE;9;50%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;88;NE;8;51%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;85;ENE;7;45%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;81;NNE;5;64%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;95;N;14;48%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;84;NE;6;57%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;88;NNE;9;54%
Giddings;Partly sunny;91;N;8;55%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;85;N;5;58%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;79;N;7;70%
Granbury;Mostly sunny;87;NNE;7;48%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;86;NNE;9;51%
Greenville;Mostly sunny;88;N;7;51%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;71;E;6;52%
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;87;NNE;8;48%
Harlingen;Cloudy;77;NNE;3;96%
Hearne;Partly sunny;87;N;9;64%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;84;N;15;58%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;88;N;8;55%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;85;Calm;0;23%
Hillsboro;Sunny;87;N;7;54%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;90;NE;14;43%
Houston;Partly sunny;91;N;13;45%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;N;14;43%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;91;N;13;45%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;90;N;6;58%
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;95;N;10;38%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;9;46%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;94;N;12;48%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;93;NNE;9;45%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;89;N;6;56%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;91;N;8;61%
Jacksonville;Sunny;86;N;4;66%
Jasper;Mostly sunny;91;N;9;54%
Junction;Sunny;87;NE;5;38%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;92;NNE;10;45%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;89;NE;7;40%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;88;NNE;6;51%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;85;NNE;6;59%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;89;N;8;60%
La Grange;Cloudy;90;NE;7;58%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;87;NNE;7;51%
Lancaster;Sunny;86;NE;8;54%
Laredo;Cloudy;82;ENE;9;69%
Llano;Mostly sunny;86;N;3;51%
Longview;Mostly sunny;87;NNE;3;62%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;83;SE;5;36%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;88;N;6;58%
Mcallen;Rain;75;W;3;94%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;87;NNE;12;58%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;87;NE;8;54%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;88;NNW;12;51%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;36%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;36%
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;87;NE;6;53%
Mineola;Partly sunny;87;NNE;3;54%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;85;N;7;58%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;Calm;0;52%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;89;N;10;58%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;93;ENE;10;41%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;82;ENE;6;36%
Orange;Partly sunny;92;N;8;46%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;7;49%
Palestine;Mostly sunny;87;N;8;57%
Pampa;Sunny;81;SSE;7;35%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;82;WSW;3;30%
Paris;Sunny;86;N;12;56%
Pecos;Sunny;82;SE;5;39%
Perryton;Sunny;82;SSE;8;31%
Plainview;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;34%
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;92;N;9;44%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;88;N;5;64%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;81;N;9;78%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;91;NNW;13;51%
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;89;N;9;47%
Robstown;Partly sunny;89;N;6;54%
Rockport;Sunny;91;NNW;9;60%
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;81;N;5;41%
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;83;NE;3;45%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;91;NE;4;45%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;88;NNE;9;49%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;NNE;10;48%
Seminole;Cloudy;83;SSW;8;36%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;84;N;6;57%
Snyder;Sunny;80;E;5;44%
Sonora;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;44%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;84;NNE;8;56%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;87;NNE;9;50%
Sweetwater;Sunny;82;S;5;38%
Temple;Partly sunny;87;NNE;10;58%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;88;NNE;12;51%
Tyler;Sunny;87;N;4;61%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;90;NE;7;34%
Vernon;Sunny;83;S;5;42%
Victoria;Thunderstorms;81;NW;8;78%
Waco;Sunny;87;N;9;52%
Weslaco;Showers;75;Calm;0;87%
Wharton;Sunny;88;NNW;14;52%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;82;E;3;57%
Wink;Mostly sunny;83;Calm;0;37%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;1;89%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather