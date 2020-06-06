TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, June 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;78;SSE;9;66%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;80;SE;10;53%
Alice;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%
Alpine;Clear;76;SSE;17;52%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;10;54%
Angleton;Mostly clear;74;N;3;93%
Arlington;Mostly clear;82;S;3;62%
Austin;Mostly clear;82;SE;3;64%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;75;Calm;0;90%
Bay;Clear;76;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Mostly clear;78;NNW;1;89%
Beeville;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Cloudy;85;SSE;16;41%
Bowie;Clear;79;SSE;5;80%
Breckenridge;Clear;82;SSE;7;61%
Brenham;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;80%
Bridgeport;Clear;79;S;6;67%
Brownsville;Clear;79;E;6;81%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;75;SE;6;73%
Burnet;Clear;78;ESE;3;66%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;61%
Castroville;Mostly clear;80;SSE;2;74%
Childress;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;12;48%
Cleburne;Clear;77;SSE;6;83%
College Station;Mostly clear;82;SE;9;69%
Comanche;Clear;73;S;6;83%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;76;ESE;3;90%
Corsicana;Clear;80;SSE;3;78%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;81;SE;9;73%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;14;43%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;86;S;8;56%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;82;S;6;66%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;83;S;10;67%
Decatur;Clear;81;SSE;9;67%
Del Rio;Mostly clear;85;E;12;50%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;80;E;8;60%
Denton;Mostly clear;81;S;5;71%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;46%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;13;47%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;77;ENE;1;82%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;4;21%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%
Falfurrias;Clear;73;NE;2;89%
Fort Hood;Clear;79;SE;3;70%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;81;SSE;8;68%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;83;S;8;64%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;81;S;8;66%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;78;S;6;74%
Fredericksburg;Clear;73;Calm;0;80%
Gainesville;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;83%
Galveston;Mostly clear;82;E;6;73%
Gatesville;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%
Georgetown;Clear;80;Calm;0;71%
Giddings;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;79%
Gilmer;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%
Graham;Clear;79;SE;6;73%
Granbury;Clear;83;SSE;6;61%
Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;82;S;3;62%
Greenville;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;35;39%
Hamilton;Clear;76;SSE;7;76%
Harlingen;Clear;76;NE;3;90%
Hearne;Clear;76;Calm;0;85%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;73;ESE;3;88%
Henderson;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;86%
Hereford;Partly cloudy;80;S;15;51%
Hillsboro;Clear;79;Calm;0;77%
Hondo;Clear;79;SE;7;73%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;1;70%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;82;SE;5;66%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;1;74%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%
Huntsville;Clear;81;S;5;73%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;80;ESE;5;87%
Jacksonville;Clear;74;NE;1;91%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Junction;Clear;78;SSE;3;68%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;80;SE;8;76%
Kerrville;Clear;72;Calm;0;85%
Killeen;Clear;79;SE;3;70%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;79;SE;3;70%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;75;NNE;3;93%
La Grange;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;98%
Lago Vista;Mostly clear;77;SE;3;73%
Lancaster;Clear;76;Calm;0;82%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;76;S;9;83%
Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Partly cloudy;77;SE;2;86%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;54%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%
Mcallen;Mostly clear;78;SE;5;81%
Mcgregor;Clear;77;S;5;81%
Mckinney;Clear;79;S;6;76%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;84%
Midland;Mostly clear;83;SE;10;41%
Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;83;SE;10;41%
Midlothian;Clear;76;Calm;0;82%
Mineola;Clear;75;NE;1;91%
Mineral Wells;Clear;77;SSE;7;78%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;89%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
New Braunfels;Mostly clear;79;SE;7;76%
Odessa;Clear;83;SE;10;36%
Orange;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;92%
Palacios;Clear;78;ESE;5;84%
Palestine;Clear;74;Calm;0;99%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;20;45%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;81;S;16;41%
Paris;Clear;79;SSE;6;81%
Pecos;Clear;83;SE;17;42%
Perryton;Partly cloudy;74;S;10;57%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;7;75%
Pleasanton;Mostly clear;78;SE;3;81%
Port Aransas;Clear;82;E;6;79%
Port Isabel;Mostly clear;82;ENE;8;80%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;80;E;5;87%
Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;76;SE;6;85%
Robstown;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;86%
Rockport;Mostly clear;81;E;9;76%
Rocksprings;Clear;72;SE;4;75%
San Angelo;Clear;82;SSE;8;54%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SE;2;83%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%
San Marcos;Mostly clear;76;SE;5;90%
Seminole;Partly cloudy;80;SE;8;41%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;80;S;9;70%
Snyder;Clear;79;SE;9;57%
Sonora;Clear;79;Calm;0;60%
Stephenville;Clear;76;SSE;3;72%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;79;Calm;0;82%
Sweetwater;Clear;79;SE;12;60%
Temple;Clear;78;SE;5;73%
Terrell;Clear;79;S;5;78%
Tyler;Mostly clear;77;E;2;84%
Uvalde;Mostly clear;77;ESE;6;78%
Vernon;Mostly clear;83;SSE;10;61%
Victoria;Clear;76;E;2;85%
Waco;Clear;78;SSE;3;73%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;86%
Wharton;Clear;73;Calm;0;92%
Wichita Falls;Clear;78;SSE;8;77%
Wink;Clear;86;SSE;16;35%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;76%
