TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, May 25, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Rain;64;ENE;8;93%

Abilene Dyess;Rain;64;NW;10;78%

Alice;Showers;67;NNE;12;93%

Alpine;Clear;66;NNW;5;17%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;12;70%

Angleton;Mostly clear;69;ESE;5;92%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;68;S;7;82%

Austin;Thunderstorms;67;ESE;4;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;67;N;7;96%

Bay;Cloudy;74;ESE;10;91%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;68;ENE;3;93%

Beeville;Thunderstorms;66;Calm;0;100%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;12;67%

Bowie;Mostly clear;68;SW;8;92%

Breckenridge;Rain;65;NNW;9;100%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;68;SE;7;92%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;82;S;3;78%

Brownwood;Rain;64;ENE;10;100%

Burnet;Rain;63;NE;9;93%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;20;91%

Castroville;Showers;64;ESE;8;93%

Childress;Rain;59;ESE;14;93%

Cleburne;Cloudy;66;SSE;8;100%

College Station;Clear;67;SSE;6;90%

Comanche;Thunderstorms;63;SSW;5;100%

Conroe;Mostly clear;66;SSE;5;93%

Corpus Christi;Thunderstorms;66;N;17;96%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;6;93%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;8;96%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;57;N;38;57%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;69;S;10;80%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;68;SSE;9;83%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;68;S;14;89%

Decatur;Clear;65;SSW;3;89%

Del Rio;Clear;70;SSE;5;75%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;68;SSE;5;76%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;8;86%

Dryden;Clear;63;NNW;3;78%

Dumas;Cloudy;58;NNW;26;58%

Edinburg;Showers;73;ESE;10;83%

El Paso;Clear;76;WNW;7;13%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;9;93%

Falfurrias;Thunderstorms;68;NNW;19;96%

Fort Hood;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;8;93%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;89%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;77%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;15;81%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;67;S;8;90%

Fredericksburg;Thunderstorms;63;ESE;12;92%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;97%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;12;84%

Gatesville;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;6;100%

Georgetown;Rain;66;NW;7;93%

Giddings;Showers;67;E;6;92%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Graham;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;86%

Granbury;Cloudy;68;SSE;6;84%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;68;S;7;82%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;66;WSW;20;17%

Hamilton;Rain;64;W;8;100%

Harlingen;Thunderstorms;81;WNW;7;84%

Hearne;Mostly clear;68;SSE;3;87%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;9;96%

Henderson;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;96%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;66;SE;9;50%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;7;100%

Hondo;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%

Houston;Mostly clear;71;ESE;3;91%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;71;ESE;9;86%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;71;ESE;3;95%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;7;100%

Houston Clover;Clear;71;SE;8;80%

Houston Hooks;Clear;67;N;7;86%

Houston Hull;Clear;70;SE;13;89%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;68;S;3;83%

Ingleside;Thunderstorms;82;SE;8;86%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;63;WNW;1;96%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;70;E;8;91%

Junction;Mostly clear;64;N;9;89%

Kellyusa Airport;Rain;66;ENE;14;93%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;14;89%

Killeen;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;8;93%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;8;93%

Kingsville Nas;Thunderstorms;67;N;8;93%

La Grange;Rain;72;S;6;100%

Lago Vista;Thunderstorms;64;NNW;9;98%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;91%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;83%

Llano;Rain;64;ENE;17;93%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;67;ENE;2;96%

Lubbock;Cloudy;62;SE;12;73%

Lufkin;Clear;67;SSW;5;90%

Mcallen;Rain;74;E;22;70%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Mckinney;Cloudy;66;SE;5;93%

Mesquite;Cloudy;66;S;5;95%

Midland;Clear;70;ESE;15;47%

Midland Airpark;Clear;70;ESE;15;47%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;3;100%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;65;NE;2;98%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;67;SSE;9;86%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;92%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;67;Calm;0;93%

Odessa;Clear;69;S;13;43%

Orange;Partly cloudy;70;E;5;90%

Palacios;Showers;80;SE;15;84%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Cloudy;58;SE;28;91%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;9;77%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;65;E;6;93%

Pecos;Clear;70;ESE;9;36%

Perryton;Showers;63;E;15;64%

Plainview;Mostly clear;58;SE;17;82%

Pleasanton;Rain;66;E;17;95%

Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;81;ESE;12;84%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;85%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;87%

Randolph AFB;Rain;64;E;5;100%

Robstown;Thunderstorms;65;N;17;96%

Rockport;Thunderstorms;70;NW;20;77%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;62;N;3;87%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;17;89%

San Antonio;Thunderstorms;65;ENE;7;91%

San Antonio Stinson;Rain;64;E;9;100%

San Marcos;Thunderstorms;64;E;5;100%

Seminole;Mostly clear;66;SE;12;61%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;92%

Snyder;Mostly clear;64;ENE;12;74%

Sonora;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;82%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;6;89%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;3;100%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;65;E;21;75%

Temple;Thunderstorms;66;W;10;100%

Terrell;Cloudy;67;SE;3;90%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;65;N;1;96%

Uvalde;Cloudy;65;S;4;91%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;8;94%

Victoria;Thunderstorms;76;SSE;8;90%

Waco;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%

Weslaco;Thunderstorms;71;WNW;3;80%

Wharton;Showers;71;SE;8;85%

Wichita Falls;Rain;70;Calm;0;79%

Wink;Clear;69;SE;13;43%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;74;ENE;15;75%

_____

