TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Rain;64;ENE;8;93%
Abilene Dyess;Rain;64;NW;10;78%
Alice;Showers;67;NNE;12;93%
Alpine;Clear;66;NNW;5;17%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;12;70%
Angleton;Mostly clear;69;ESE;5;92%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;68;S;7;82%
Austin;Thunderstorms;67;ESE;4;90%
Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;67;N;7;96%
Bay;Cloudy;74;ESE;10;91%
Beaumont;Mostly clear;68;ENE;3;93%
Beeville;Thunderstorms;66;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;12;67%
Bowie;Mostly clear;68;SW;8;92%
Breckenridge;Rain;65;NNW;9;100%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;68;SE;7;92%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;82;S;3;78%
Brownwood;Rain;64;ENE;10;100%
Burnet;Rain;63;NE;9;93%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;20;91%
Castroville;Showers;64;ESE;8;93%
Childress;Rain;59;ESE;14;93%
Cleburne;Cloudy;66;SSE;8;100%
College Station;Clear;67;SSE;6;90%
Comanche;Thunderstorms;63;SSW;5;100%
Conroe;Mostly clear;66;SSE;5;93%
Corpus Christi;Thunderstorms;66;N;17;96%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;6;93%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;8;96%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;57;N;38;57%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;69;S;10;80%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;68;SSE;9;83%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;68;S;14;89%
Decatur;Clear;65;SSW;3;89%
Del Rio;Clear;70;SSE;5;75%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;68;SSE;5;76%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;8;86%
Dryden;Clear;63;NNW;3;78%
Dumas;Cloudy;58;NNW;26;58%
Edinburg;Showers;73;ESE;10;83%
El Paso;Clear;76;WNW;7;13%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;9;93%
Falfurrias;Thunderstorms;68;NNW;19;96%
Fort Hood;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;8;93%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;89%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;77%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;15;81%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;67;S;8;90%
Fredericksburg;Thunderstorms;63;ESE;12;92%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;97%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;12;84%
Gatesville;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;6;100%
Georgetown;Rain;66;NW;7;93%
Giddings;Showers;67;E;6;92%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%
Graham;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;86%
Granbury;Cloudy;68;SSE;6;84%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;68;S;7;82%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;66;WSW;20;17%
Hamilton;Rain;64;W;8;100%
Harlingen;Thunderstorms;81;WNW;7;84%
Hearne;Mostly clear;68;SSE;3;87%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;9;96%
Henderson;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;96%
Hereford;Partly cloudy;66;SE;9;50%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;7;100%
Hondo;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%
Houston;Mostly clear;71;ESE;3;91%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;71;ESE;9;86%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;71;ESE;3;95%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;7;100%
Houston Clover;Clear;71;SE;8;80%
Houston Hooks;Clear;67;N;7;86%
Houston Hull;Clear;70;SE;13;89%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;68;S;3;83%
Ingleside;Thunderstorms;82;SE;8;86%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;63;WNW;1;96%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;70;E;8;91%
Junction;Mostly clear;64;N;9;89%
Kellyusa Airport;Rain;66;ENE;14;93%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;14;89%
Killeen;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;8;93%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;8;93%
Kingsville Nas;Thunderstorms;67;N;8;93%
La Grange;Rain;72;S;6;100%
Lago Vista;Thunderstorms;64;NNW;9;98%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;91%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;83%
Llano;Rain;64;ENE;17;93%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;67;ENE;2;96%
Lubbock;Cloudy;62;SE;12;73%
Lufkin;Clear;67;SSW;5;90%
Mcallen;Rain;74;E;22;70%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Mckinney;Cloudy;66;SE;5;93%
Mesquite;Cloudy;66;S;5;95%
Midland;Clear;70;ESE;15;47%
Midland Airpark;Clear;70;ESE;15;47%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;3;100%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;65;NE;2;98%
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;67;SSE;9;86%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;92%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;67;Calm;0;93%
Odessa;Clear;69;S;13;43%
Orange;Partly cloudy;70;E;5;90%
Palacios;Showers;80;SE;15;84%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Pampa;Cloudy;58;SE;28;91%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;9;77%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;65;E;6;93%
Pecos;Clear;70;ESE;9;36%
Perryton;Showers;63;E;15;64%
Plainview;Mostly clear;58;SE;17;82%
Pleasanton;Rain;66;E;17;95%
Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;81;ESE;12;84%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;85%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;87%
Randolph AFB;Rain;64;E;5;100%
Robstown;Thunderstorms;65;N;17;96%
Rockport;Thunderstorms;70;NW;20;77%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;62;N;3;87%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;17;89%
San Antonio;Thunderstorms;65;ENE;7;91%
San Antonio Stinson;Rain;64;E;9;100%
San Marcos;Thunderstorms;64;E;5;100%
Seminole;Mostly clear;66;SE;12;61%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;92%
Snyder;Mostly clear;64;ENE;12;74%
Sonora;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;82%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;6;89%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;3;100%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;65;E;21;75%
Temple;Thunderstorms;66;W;10;100%
Terrell;Cloudy;67;SE;3;90%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;65;N;1;96%
Uvalde;Cloudy;65;S;4;91%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;8;94%
Victoria;Thunderstorms;76;SSE;8;90%
Waco;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Weslaco;Thunderstorms;71;WNW;3;80%
Wharton;Showers;71;SE;8;85%
Wichita Falls;Rain;70;Calm;0;79%
Wink;Clear;69;SE;13;43%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;74;ENE;15;75%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather