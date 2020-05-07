TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, May 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;64;SE;12;39%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;65;ESE;12;29%
Alice;Clear;69;Calm;0;86%
Alpine;Clear;67;S;5;60%
Amarillo;Clear;62;SE;12;34%
Angleton;Clear;60;N;3;92%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;66;ENE;3;54%
Austin;Clear;69;Calm;0;53%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;59;SSW;3;71%
Bay;Clear;62;Calm;0;93%
Beaumont;Clear;65;NNW;1;79%
Beeville;Clear;67;E;5;84%
Borger;Mostly clear;68;SE;17;23%
Bowie;Clear;61;SE;3;68%
Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;62;SE;3;45%
Brenham;Clear;67;Calm;0;66%
Bridgeport;Clear;60;SE;6;67%
Brownsville;Cloudy;79;ENE;12;78%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;54%
Burnet;Clear;65;E;5;46%
Canadian;Mostly clear;56;ESE;7;62%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;5;67%
Childress;Mostly clear;65;SE;17;50%
Cleburne;Clear;63;E;8;67%
College Station;Clear;69;ENE;5;54%
Comanche;Clear;59;SSE;3;54%
Conroe;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;74;E;9;78%
Corsicana;Clear;67;NE;5;65%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;74;SE;10;84%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;14;31%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;69;E;5;52%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;67;E;5;56%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;7;60%
Decatur;Clear;60;E;6;66%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;12;46%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;77;E;13;50%
Denton;Clear;67;E;3;50%
Dryden;Mostly clear;70;ESE;11;54%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;59;ESE;14;32%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;85%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;2;17%
Ellington;Mostly clear;68;S;2;63%
Falfurrias;Clear;73;ENE;3;73%
Fort Hood;Clear;68;E;6;43%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;67;E;6;52%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;68;NE;7;50%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;68;E;5;49%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;59;Calm;0;76%
Fredericksburg;Clear;61;Calm;0;46%
Gainesville;Clear;59;Calm;0;69%
Galveston;Clear;71;SE;6;68%
Gatesville;Clear;59;Calm;0;71%
Georgetown;Clear;62;Calm;0;61%
Giddings;Clear;65;Calm;0;70%
Gilmer;Clear;55;NW;3;91%
Graham;Clear;63;ESE;7;57%
Granbury;Clear;62;Calm;0;59%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;66;ENE;3;54%
Greenville;Clear;59;Calm;0;82%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;68;NE;25;34%
Hamilton;Clear;63;Calm;0;54%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;9;84%
Hearne;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%
Hebbronville;Clear;71;ESE;3;84%
Henderson;Clear;57;Calm;0;88%
Hereford;Mostly clear;64;SSE;18;27%
Hillsboro;Clear;66;ENE;8;61%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;71;SE;9;54%
Houston;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;1;67%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;58%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;1;68%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;59;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;75%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;72%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;83%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;69%
Huntsville;Clear;63;Calm;0;69%
Ingleside;Clear;74;ESE;6;79%
Jacksonville;Mostly clear;60;NNE;2;84%
Jasper;Clear;60;Calm;0;93%
Junction;Clear;65;Calm;0;44%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;8;60%
Kerrville;Showers;61;Calm;0;61%
Killeen;Clear;68;E;6;43%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;68;E;6;43%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;70;NNE;3;83%
La Grange;Clear;62;Calm;0;71%
Lago Vista;Clear;66;E;3;47%
Lancaster;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;73;SE;8;72%
Llano;Clear;57;Calm;0;67%
Longview;Clear;58;NW;1;74%
Lubbock;Cloudy;65;SE;13;28%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;77%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;10;84%
Mcgregor;Clear;60;Calm;0;74%
Mckinney;Clear;61;Calm;0;66%
Mesquite;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%
Midland;Clear;71;SE;17;30%
Midland Airpark;Clear;71;SE;17;30%
Midlothian;Clear;61;Calm;0;71%
Mineola;Clear;60;NE;1;80%
Mineral Wells;Clear;65;ESE;7;55%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;60;Calm;0;84%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;1;90%
New Braunfels;Clear;66;SE;6;60%
Odessa;Clear;72;SE;17;30%
Orange;Clear;63;Calm;0;84%
Palacios;Clear;62;NNE;6;83%
Palestine;Clear;67;NE;6;60%
Pampa;Clear;60;SE;21;53%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;61;SE;13;47%
Paris;Clear;61;Calm;0;80%
Pecos;Clear;74;SE;14;50%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;56%
Plainview;Partly cloudy;61;SE;13;32%
Pleasanton;Clear;69;Calm;0;73%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;75;E;7;79%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;78;E;7;88%
Port Lavaca;Clear;67;E;5;78%
Randolph AFB;Clear;67;SSE;8;72%
Robstown;Mostly clear;70;ENE;3;83%
Rockport;Clear;76;E;14;63%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;7;53%
San Angelo;Clear;68;E;5;30%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;2;64%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;9;70%
San Marcos;Clear;64;SSE;6;57%
Seminole;Clear;67;SE;12;31%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;61;E;5;62%
Snyder;Clear;66;ESE;10;28%
Sonora;Mostly clear;70;SE;5;42%
Stephenville;Clear;63;Calm;0;48%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;59;Calm;0;75%
Sweetwater;Clear;67;ESE;13;29%
Temple;Clear;64;ENE;5;57%
Terrell;Clear;63;NE;3;72%
Tyler;Clear;62;NE;1;66%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;73;SE;6;55%
Vernon;Clear;64;SE;8;54%
Victoria;Clear;64;E;2;76%
Waco;Clear;62;Calm;0;69%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;74;E;3;87%
Wharton;Clear;59;Calm;0;85%
Wichita Falls;Clear;61;ESE;13;58%
Wink;Clear;75;SSE;13;42%
Zapata;Mostly clear;73;E;4;95%
