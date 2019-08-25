TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;77;S;8;73%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;76;S;8;69%
Alice;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;87%
Alpine;Clear;72;W;9;57%
Amarillo;Clear;75;SSE;15;70%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Arlington;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%
Austin;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;90%
Bay;Clear;80;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;N;3;93%
Beeville;Clear;80;NE;6;91%
Borger;Clear;78;SSE;12;61%
Bowie;Clear;72;SE;3;96%
Breckenridge;Clear;76;SSE;6;81%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;3;85%
Bridgeport;Clear;72;ENE;3;100%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;93%
Brownwood;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%
Canadian;Showers;76;E;8;84%
Castroville;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;97%
Childress;Clear;78;S;12;73%
Cleburne;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%
College Station;Thunderstorms;76;SSE;15;90%
Comanche;Mostly clear;71;SSE;3;100%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;6;90%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;84%
Corsicana;Clear;80;SE;6;78%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;5;84%
Dalhart;Clear;73;S;13;63%
Dallas Love;Clear;82;ENE;5;69%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;80;E;3;73%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;77;NE;5;84%
Decatur;Clear;73;E;3;90%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;80;E;5;73%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;NE;5;75%
Denton;Cloudy;75;N;3;87%
Dryden;Clear;74;S;7;69%
Dumas;Clear;70;ESE;9;77%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;70%
El Paso;Mostly clear;81;SW;10;52%
Ellington;Cloudy;76;SW;4;96%
Falfurrias;Showers;81;SSW;3;87%
Fort Hood;Clear;77;Calm;0;86%
Fort Worth;Clear;76;NNW;3;93%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;76;NNW;5;87%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;79;ENE;0;87%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%
Fredericksburg;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%
Gainesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Galveston;Clear;83;SSW;6;82%
Gatesville;Clear;75;Calm;0;94%
Georgetown;Mostly clear;79;SE;3;78%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;83%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;5;89%
Graham;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%
Granbury;Clear;76;ESE;1;86%
Grand Prairie;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%
Greenville;Clear;79;ESE;3;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;12;43%
Hamilton;Clear;74;WSW;3;100%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;76%
Hearne;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;80%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;85%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Hereford;Clear;76;S;14;65%
Hillsboro;Clear;77;Calm;0;75%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;3;93%
Houston;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;80;SSW;5;87%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;76;Calm;0;99%
Houston Clover;Clear;80;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Showers;81;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;97%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;82;SW;3;79%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;80;SW;5;73%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;87%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;4;92%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;93%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;79;NE;3;94%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Killeen;Clear;77;Calm;0;86%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;77;Calm;0;86%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;82;SE;9;87%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;100%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Lancaster;Clear;77;Calm;0;76%
Laredo;Cloudy;80;SSE;7;80%
Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;94%
Longview;Partly cloudy;78;SE;5;89%
Lubbock;Clear;77;S;11;68%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;79;SE;6;90%
Mcallen;Mostly clear;80;SE;6;68%
Mcgregor;Clear;77;SW;3;87%
Mckinney;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%
Mesquite;Clear;76;Calm;0;89%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;65%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;65%
Midlothian;Clear;76;Calm;0;83%
Mineola;Mostly clear;77;ESE;2;87%
Mineral Wells;Clear;74;ESE;6;90%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;Calm;0;88%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;94%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;77;S;12;61%
Orange;Rain;79;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Clear;85;S;6;74%
Palestine;Clear;78;E;3;91%
Pampa;Clear;75;SSE;16;77%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;73;S;13;73%
Paris;Clear;76;ESE;5;90%
Pecos;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;44%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;15;78%
Plainview;Clear;72;S;9;76%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;91%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;9;85%
Port Isabel;Clear;84;SSE;4;85%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;S;6;92%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;92%
Robstown;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;87%
Rockport;Mostly clear;82;S;5;81%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;87%
San Angelo;Clear;75;S;7;84%
San Antonio;Cloudy;81;NNE;3;85%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;NNE;3;87%
San Marcos;Cloudy;75;SE;5;94%
Seminole;Clear;74;S;7;66%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;76;E;8;92%
Snyder;Clear;73;S;6;80%
Sonora;Clear;72;SSE;5;93%
Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;3;88%
Sweetwater;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%
Temple;Clear;77;Calm;0;100%
Terrell;Clear;79;E;5;78%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;86%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;99%
Vernon;Clear;79;SSE;6;72%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;N;4;90%
Waco;Clear;79;Calm;0;90%
Weslaco;Clear;78;Calm;0;70%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Wichita Falls;Clear;76;SE;6;80%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;59%
Zapata;Cloudy;77;SSW;3;87%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather