TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;77;S;8;73%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;76;S;8;69%

Alice;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;87%

Alpine;Clear;72;W;9;57%

Amarillo;Clear;75;SSE;15;70%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%

Arlington;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%

Austin;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;90%

Bay;Clear;80;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;N;3;93%

Beeville;Clear;80;NE;6;91%

Borger;Clear;78;SSE;12;61%

Bowie;Clear;72;SE;3;96%

Breckenridge;Clear;76;SSE;6;81%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;3;85%

Bridgeport;Clear;72;ENE;3;100%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;93%

Brownwood;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%

Canadian;Showers;76;E;8;84%

Castroville;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;97%

Childress;Clear;78;S;12;73%

Cleburne;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%

College Station;Thunderstorms;76;SSE;15;90%

Comanche;Mostly clear;71;SSE;3;100%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;6;90%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;84%

Corsicana;Clear;80;SE;6;78%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;5;84%

Dalhart;Clear;73;S;13;63%

Dallas Love;Clear;82;ENE;5;69%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;80;E;3;73%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;77;NE;5;84%

Decatur;Clear;73;E;3;90%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;80;E;5;73%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;NE;5;75%

Denton;Cloudy;75;N;3;87%

Dryden;Clear;74;S;7;69%

Dumas;Clear;70;ESE;9;77%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;70%

El Paso;Mostly clear;81;SW;10;52%

Ellington;Cloudy;76;SW;4;96%

Falfurrias;Showers;81;SSW;3;87%

Fort Hood;Clear;77;Calm;0;86%

Fort Worth;Clear;76;NNW;3;93%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;76;NNW;5;87%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;79;ENE;0;87%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Fredericksburg;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%

Gainesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Galveston;Clear;83;SSW;6;82%

Gatesville;Clear;75;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;79;SE;3;78%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;83%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;5;89%

Graham;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%

Granbury;Clear;76;ESE;1;86%

Grand Prairie;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%

Greenville;Clear;79;ESE;3;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;12;43%

Hamilton;Clear;74;WSW;3;100%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;76%

Hearne;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;80%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;85%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Hereford;Clear;76;S;14;65%

Hillsboro;Clear;77;Calm;0;75%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;3;93%

Houston;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;80;SSW;5;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;76;Calm;0;99%

Houston Clover;Clear;80;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hooks;Showers;81;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;97%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;82;SW;3;79%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;80;SW;5;73%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;87%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;4;92%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;79;NE;3;94%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Killeen;Clear;77;Calm;0;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;77;Calm;0;86%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;82;SE;9;87%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Lancaster;Clear;77;Calm;0;76%

Laredo;Cloudy;80;SSE;7;80%

Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;94%

Longview;Partly cloudy;78;SE;5;89%

Lubbock;Clear;77;S;11;68%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;79;SE;6;90%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;80;SE;6;68%

Mcgregor;Clear;77;SW;3;87%

Mckinney;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%

Mesquite;Clear;76;Calm;0;89%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;65%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;65%

Midlothian;Clear;76;Calm;0;83%

Mineola;Mostly clear;77;ESE;2;87%

Mineral Wells;Clear;74;ESE;6;90%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;Calm;0;88%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;94%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;77;S;12;61%

Orange;Rain;79;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Clear;85;S;6;74%

Palestine;Clear;78;E;3;91%

Pampa;Clear;75;SSE;16;77%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;73;S;13;73%

Paris;Clear;76;ESE;5;90%

Pecos;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;44%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;15;78%

Plainview;Clear;72;S;9;76%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;91%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;9;85%

Port Isabel;Clear;84;SSE;4;85%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;S;6;92%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;92%

Robstown;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;87%

Rockport;Mostly clear;82;S;5;81%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;87%

San Angelo;Clear;75;S;7;84%

San Antonio;Cloudy;81;NNE;3;85%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;NNE;3;87%

San Marcos;Cloudy;75;SE;5;94%

Seminole;Clear;74;S;7;66%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;76;E;8;92%

Snyder;Clear;73;S;6;80%

Sonora;Clear;72;SSE;5;93%

Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;3;88%

Sweetwater;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%

Temple;Clear;77;Calm;0;100%

Terrell;Clear;79;E;5;78%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;86%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;99%

Vernon;Clear;79;SSE;6;72%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;N;4;90%

Waco;Clear;79;Calm;0;90%

Weslaco;Clear;78;Calm;0;70%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%

Wichita Falls;Clear;76;SE;6;80%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;59%

Zapata;Cloudy;77;SSW;3;87%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather