TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Wednesday, June 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;7;32%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;81;NNW;14;47%

Alice;Clear;80;SSE;7;90%

Alpine;Clear;74;S;7;53%

Amarillo;Clear;66;ENE;12;76%

Angleton;Clear;78;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;74%

Austin;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;69%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;82;S;10;79%

Bay;Clear;79;N;4;92%

Beaumont;Clear;77;SSW;5;98%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;86%

Borger;Clear;65;NNE;11;71%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;75%

Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;82;ENE;9;66%

Brenham;Clear;81;SSW;5;85%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;82;S;6;68%

Brownsville;Clear;82;S;7;88%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;77;N;4;94%

Burnet;Clear;79;SSE;6;75%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;67;E;8;77%

Castroville;Mostly clear;81;SE;5;75%

Childress;Clear;73;S;14;58%

Cleburne;Clear;80;SSE;7;81%

College Station;Clear;81;S;6;81%

Comanche;Clear;75;ESE;7;99%

Conroe;Clear;79;S;2;89%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;87%

Corsicana;Clear;79;S;6;77%

Cotulla;Cloudy;86;SE;12;69%

Dalhart;Clear;60;ENE;5;77%

Dallas Love;Clear;85;S;8;56%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;82;S;6;71%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;60%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;8;69%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;82;E;6;55%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;67%

Denton;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;68%

Dryden;Clear;72;SSW;11;81%

Dumas;Clear;60;N;10;85%

Edinburg;Clear;82;SE;10;83%

El Paso;Mostly clear;81;WSW;9;17%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;7;78%

Falfurrias;Clear;82;SSE;8;84%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;81;SSE;9;70%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;61%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;85;SSE;8;54%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;S;6;73%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;4;69%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;72%

Galveston;Clear;84;S;10;79%

Gatesville;Clear;81;SE;6;75%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;76%

Giddings;Clear;83;S;4;81%

Gilmer;Clear;76;Calm;1;84%

Graham;Thunderstorms;81;N;5;73%

Granbury;Clear;82;SE;6;74%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;82;S;6;70%

Greenville;Clear;80;S;4;77%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;80;W;13;14%

Hamilton;Clear;78;SSE;8;80%

Harlingen;Clear;79;SE;6;93%

Hearne;Clear;80;SSE;3;92%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;79;NE;5;80%

Henderson;Clear;75;Calm;1;91%

Hereford;Clear;69;NNE;7;51%

Hillsboro;Clear;82;SSE;7;80%

Hondo;Clear;82;SE;9;69%

Houston;Clear;83;N;7;81%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;81;SSW;9;78%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;82;N;7;81%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;79;N;3;91%

Houston Clover;Clear;81;SSW;3;81%

Houston Hooks;Clear;83;S;9;76%

Houston Hull;Clear;80;S;7;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Clear;83;S;5;87%

Huntsville;Clear;83;S;3;69%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;85%

Jacksonville;Clear;76;S;3;87%

Jasper;Clear;76;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Cloudy;78;N;3;53%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;80;SE;9;79%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;2;77%

Killeen;Mostly clear;81;SSE;9;70%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;81;SSE;8;73%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;87%

La Grange;Mostly clear;81;S;5;85%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;7;79%

Lancaster;Clear;81;S;5;76%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;89;SSW;8;61%

Llano;Clear;84;SE;5;62%

Longview;Clear;77;S;3;82%

Lubbock;Clear;69;SSE;14;77%

Lufkin;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Clear;83;SE;15;82%

Mcgregor;Clear;80;S;7;78%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;77%

Mesquite;Clear;82;S;6;69%

Midland;Clear;74;S;11;55%

Midland Airpark;Clear;74;S;11;55%

Midlothian;Clear;79;SSE;3;80%

Mineola;Clear;76;S;3;87%

Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;79;SE;10;73%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;74;SE;0;88%

Nacogdoches;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;80;S;10;81%

Odessa;Clear;73;S;8;54%

Orange;Clear;80;N;4;95%

Palacios;Mostly clear;84;S;8;74%

Palestine;Clear;78;S;2;86%

Pampa;Clear;63;NNE;12;86%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;61;NNE;11;82%

Paris;Clear;75;SSE;6;84%

Pecos;Clear;76;S;7;55%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;65;WNW;13;78%

Plainview;Clear;65;S;11;80%

Pleasanton;Mostly clear;80;SE;6;84%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;11;89%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;10;88%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;90%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;76%

Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;6;93%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;9;82%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;7;65%

San Angelo;Clear;79;Calm;0;41%

San Antonio;Cloudy;79;S;9;81%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;7;71%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;81%

Seminole;Clear;71;S;7;46%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;75;SSE;7;84%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;9;83%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;14;57%

Stephenville;Clear;77;S;7;78%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;80;S;5;75%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;10;66%

Temple;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;78%

Terrell;Clear;79;SSW;5;78%

Tyler;Clear;77;SSW;4;82%

Uvalde;Clear;83;ESE;7;66%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;78;S;11;54%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;S;7;83%

Waco;Clear;81;S;8;71%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;85%

Wharton;Clear;78;S;6;88%

Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;81;SSE;8;69%

Wink;Clear;75;SE;8;51%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;11;70%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather