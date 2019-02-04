TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CST Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly sunny;64;N;3;77%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;5;66%

Alice;Cloudy;71;SE;5;89%

Alpine;Mostly sunny;65;SW;9;33%

Amarillo;Sunny;63;WSW;7;50%

Angleton;Cloudy;70;S;10;96%

Arlington;Sunny;70;S;9;72%

Austin;Cloudy;68;N;2;89%

Austin Bergstrom;Fog;69;S;10;89%

Bay;Cloudy;70;S;3;99%

Beaumont;Cloudy;71;S;4;88%

Beeville;Cloudy;73;S;4;84%

Borger;Mostly sunny;51;S;6;47%

Bowie;Sunny;68;W;7;53%

Breckenridge;Sunny;69;SW;7;64%

Brenham;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;91%

Bridgeport;Sunny;69;WSW;10;61%

Brownsville;Cloudy;74;S;9;93%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;69;SSW;3;84%

Burnet;Cloudy;67;SW;9;81%

Canadian;Mostly sunny;53;NE;1;50%

Castroville;Cloudy;66;SSW;5;97%

Childress;Sunny;62;N;8;42%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;64;S;8;96%

College Station;Cloudy;67;SW;5;100%

Comanche;Partly sunny;66;WSW;10;78%

Conroe;Cloudy;69;S;5;100%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;70;SSE;7;93%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;14;78%

Cotulla;Cloudy;66;SSE;3;100%

Dalhart;Sunny;52;N;5;50%

Dallas Love;Sunny;67;SSW;7;81%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;68;W;8;75%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;67;SW;15;75%

Decatur;Sunny;68;WSW;5;68%

Del Rio;Fog;58;NW;3;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Fog;61;NW;6;100%

Denton;Sunny;67;WSW;8;70%

Dryden;Cloudy;63;E;3;66%

Dumas;Sunny;47;NE;8;52%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;76;S;9;78%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;59;S;5;46%

Ellington;Cloudy;68;S;9;93%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;73;SSW;4;84%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;68;WSW;9;80%

Fort Worth;Sunny;66;SSW;7;77%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;68;SW;13;69%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;70;SSW;12;67%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;70;SSW;10;72%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;65;W;6;90%

Gainesville;Sunny;68;WSW;7;61%

Galveston;Fog;65;S;9;100%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;5;86%

Georgetown;Cloudy;68;SSW;6;83%

Giddings;Cloudy;64;SSW;6;95%

Gilmer;Cloudy;70;SSW;10;78%

Graham;Sunny;69;WSW;5;63%

Granbury;Sunny;70;SW;6;78%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;70;S;9;72%

Greenville;Partly sunny;73;SSW;15;68%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;48;SW;15;62%

Hamilton;Sunny;69;WSW;8;78%

Harlingen;Cloudy;74;S;12;84%

Hearne;Cloudy;68;SSE;4;96%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;69;Calm;1;89%

Henderson;Cloudy;69;SW;8;83%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;55;WSW;8;52%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;90%

Hondo;Cloudy;66;S;4;92%

Houston;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;69;S;10;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;68;SW;3;99%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;69;S;6;98%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;93%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;71;S;9;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;70;SW;6;96%

Huntsville;Cloudy;68;SSW;7;90%

Ingleside;Cloudy;68;SSE;6;95%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;69;SW;9;86%

Jasper;Cloudy;59;SSW;3;100%

Junction;Cloudy;66;W;7;83%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;67;S;6;100%

Kerrville;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;92%

Killeen;Cloudy;68;WSW;9;80%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;68;SW;7;81%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;72;ESE;6;88%

La Grange;Cloudy;68;S;4;94%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;67;N;7;96%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;69;SSW;8;85%

Laredo;Fog;68;Calm;0;100%

Llano;Cloudy;68;WSW;6;88%

Longview;Cloudy;69;SW;11;80%

Lubbock;Sunny;63;WNW;8;40%

Lufkin;Cloudy;65;S;7;100%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;76;S;11;81%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;70;SSW;13;83%

Mckinney;Sunny;68;SW;9;75%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;68;S;13;82%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;64;W;8;45%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;64;W;8;45%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;9;93%

Mineola;Cloudy;70;SW;10;75%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;69;WSW;9;67%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;11;72%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;100%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;69;S;9;89%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;10;42%

Orange;Fog;68;SSW;4;99%

Palacios;Cloudy;69;SSE;8;100%

Palestine;Cloudy;69;SSW;8;83%

Pampa;Mostly sunny;56;E;6;38%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;54;E;2;40%

Paris;Mostly sunny;70;SW;14;77%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;6;43%

Perryton;Mostly sunny;46;NE;8;63%

Plainview;Sunny;59;W;7;42%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;68;SE;1;92%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;66;ESE;6;100%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;72;S;8;79%

Port Lavaca;Fog;69;NNE;2;94%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;67;S;7;100%

Robstown;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;94%

Rockport;Fog;66;SE;6;98%

Rocksprings;Fog;66;SSE;6;85%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;10;83%

San Antonio;Cloudy;70;S;5;82%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;69;S;6;83%

San Marcos;Cloudy;68;S;8;93%

Seminole;Mostly sunny;60;SW;6;44%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;69;SW;10;67%

Snyder;Sunny;58;SW;4;71%

Sonora;Cloudy;63;S;1;99%

Stephenville;Sunny;68;WSW;4;73%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;13;81%

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;10;59%

Temple;Cloudy;67;SSW;7;96%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;15;72%

Tyler;Cloudy;71;SW;11;78%

Uvalde;Cloudy;64;SE;1;99%

Vernon;Sunny;61;W;6;51%

Victoria;Cloudy;72;SE;4;87%

Waco;Cloudy;70;SW;14;75%

Weslaco;Cloudy;75;S;11;76%

Wharton;Cloudy;69;S;4;98%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;65;NW;6;49%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;50%

Zapata;Cloudy;73;W;3;81%

_____

