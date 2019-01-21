TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CST Monday, January 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;44;S;15;57%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;44;S;9;51%
Alice;Clear;36;WNW;3;92%
Alpine;Clear;49;SSW;3;27%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;35;SSE;12;70%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;38;SE;9;69%
Austin;Mostly clear;37;SSE;3;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;88%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;40;ENE;5;97%
Beaumont;Clear;37;E;4;88%
Beeville;Clear;40;ENE;6;88%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;9;54%
Bowie;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;13;71%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;43;S;13;60%
Brenham;Mostly clear;36;SSE;3;84%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;37;SW;6;74%
Brownsville;Clear;49;E;8;100%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;37;SSE;8;70%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;39;S;6;72%
Canadian;Partly cloudy;33;SSW;7;84%
Castroville;Clear;31;Calm;0;95%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;9;85%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;13;74%
College Station;Clear;37;SE;9;78%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;35;SSE;7;83%
Conroe;Clear;30;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Clear;40;SE;7;89%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;12;75%
Cotulla;Clear;36;ESE;6;96%
Dalhart;Cloudy;31;SW;7;82%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;15;67%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;35;SSE;9;69%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;10;72%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;39;SSE;15;66%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;41;ESE;14;70%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;38;ESE;12;74%
Denton;Mostly clear;36;SSE;13;69%
Dryden;Mostly clear;35;NNE;7;79%
Dumas;Cloudy;38;SW;16;65%
Edinburg;Clear;41;ESE;3;100%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;3;41%
Ellington;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;80%
Falfurrias;Clear;36;Calm;0;92%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;37;S;8;76%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;14;69%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;37;SSE;12;66%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;41;S;14;59%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;38;S;12;67%
Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;36;ESE;2;84%
Gainesville;Clear;35;SSW;8;75%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;8;82%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;74%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;36;SSE;3;81%
Giddings;Clear;35;Calm;0;86%
Gilmer;Clear;32;Calm;4;84%
Graham;Cloudy;37;SE;7;79%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;12;76%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;38;SE;9;69%
Greenville;Clear;35;SE;7;82%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;29;28%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;36;S;13;84%
Harlingen;Clear;41;ESE;7;95%
Hearne;Clear;34;Calm;0;91%
Hebbronville;Fog;36;Calm;1;97%
Henderson;Partly cloudy;32;SE;3;87%
Hereford;Partly cloudy;37;SSW;10;67%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;12;80%
Hondo;Clear;31;N;6;88%
Houston;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;75%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;82%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;43;Calm;0;75%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;32;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;95%
Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;35;E;3;92%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;42;ESE;6;72%
Houston Intercontinental;Clear;37;Calm;0;92%
Huntsville;Clear;32;E;3;88%
Ingleside;Clear;55;SSE;5;89%
Jacksonville;Mostly clear;34;SSE;6;76%
Jasper;Clear;33;ENE;3;96%
Junction;Clear;38;Calm;0;67%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;33;Calm;0;93%
Kerrville;Clear;36;Calm;0;87%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;37;S;8;76%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;37;S;8;80%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;40;W;3;92%
La Grange;Clear;38;Calm;0;88%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;39;S;7;81%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;32;SE;5;83%
Laredo;Clear;44;SE;9;82%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;34;ESE;5;92%
Longview;Clear;32;SE;4;85%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;14;69%
Lufkin;Clear;31;ESE;7;88%
Mcallen;Clear;44;ESE;6;92%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;34;SE;8;85%
Mckinney;Mostly clear;35;SE;9;78%
Mesquite;Clear;34;SE;5;80%
Midland;Cloudy;44;S;11;59%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;44;S;11;59%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;33;SE;6;86%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;33;SE;7;84%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;34;SE;13;78%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;32;ESE;7;81%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;30;ESE;5;95%
New Braunfels;Clear;32;NNW;3;88%
Odessa;Cloudy;41;S;8;57%
Orange;Clear;34;ENE;3;100%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;41;ENE;6;100%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;37;ESE;7;77%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;37;S;16;65%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;41;S;8;52%
Paris;Clear;31;ESE;10;85%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;33;N;3;71%
Perryton;Cloudy;36;S;14;74%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;9;76%
Pleasanton;Clear;31;Calm;0;93%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;54;SSE;9;88%
Port Isabel;Clear;55;E;5;97%
Port Lavaca;Clear;49;E;6;89%
Randolph AFB;Clear;32;NNW;5;87%
Robstown;Clear;44;SE;5;87%
Rockport;Clear;52;SSE;7;86%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;39;SSE;12;69%
San Angelo;Partly cloudy;45;S;17;51%
San Antonio;Clear;37;NNW;2;80%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;36;N;5;81%
San Marcos;Clear;30;Calm;0;88%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;9;72%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;35;SSE;9;76%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;42;S;14;60%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;41;S;7;60%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;36;S;10;79%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;35;SE;6;77%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;45;S;18;53%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;9;85%
Terrell;Partly cloudy;36;SE;8;69%
Tyler;Mostly clear;34;SE;8;81%
Uvalde;Clear;33;ENE;6;89%
Vernon;Cloudy;37;SSE;15;79%
Victoria;Clear;40;E;6;88%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;35;SSE;9;78%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;3;91%
Wharton;Clear;37;E;3;89%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;8;79%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;9;66%
Zapata;Cloudy;41;W;2;80%
